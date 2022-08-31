MIAMI (WSVN) - A generous donor became a “sole provider” for a group of lucky children. A charity is providing some kids with some of the hottest sneakers around.

It was a sneak surprise for some South Florida kids on Wednesday.

Real estate mogul Patrick Carroll partnered with influencer Ben Kickz to fill a Brinks truck full with over $100,000 of shoes all for the kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

“When I was a kid, you know, having Jordans or some of the coolest shoes out there, it was a great thing and builds a lot of pride,” said Carrol.

“How awesome is it for him to come back here and give kids here over 600 sneakers away. It’s over $100,000 worth of sneakers,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

Carroll got some help from “Below Deck” star and South Florida resident Capt. Lee, along with Phaedra Parks from Bravo’s “Real Housewives.”

We aren’t just talking about an average pair of shoes. They are some of the most sought after sneakers.

“Honestly, that’s one of best things they could have done, like wow. They have done events, but this is the biggest one,” said a teen girl.

Box after box, smile after smile, the excitement of a new pair of shoes and along with it a message to dream big.

“Entrepreneurship, you know, it doesn’t have to be the same format for everyone,” said Carrol.

