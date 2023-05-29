Memorial Day marks a day of remembrance for the community to honor the nation’s heroes.

On Monday, Miami Gardens is set to honor Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed about six years ago in action, with a breakfast tribute at the Senior Family Center located at 18330 N.W. 12th Ave.

Johnson was on his second tour of duty in Niger when he and three other soldiers were killed during an ISIS-led ambush. The 25-year-old left behind a wife and three children.

Locations across South Florida are set to celebrate the veterans and fallen heroes of America as well.

Fort Lauderdale started an event that is set to end at 11:30 a.m. The event took place at the Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery located at 2001 S.W. 4th Ave. It is free of charge and anyone can attend.

At 10 a.m., Hialeah will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony where residents can honor the courageous men and women who have selflessly given their lives while serving in the armed forces. This event will take place at Veteran’s Park located at 290 Palm Ave.

In the City of Miami Beach, there will be an event to praise the memory of U.S. service members during a wreath-laying ceremony and salute. The event is set to take place at the Miami Beach Police Department located at 1100 Washington Ave.

Another event set to take place at 10 a.m., is the Memorial Day Service at Corporal Howard B. Hinson Park hosted by the city of North Miami. This gathering encourages the community to reflect on the sacrifices soldiers have made for the country.

At 10:30 a.m., Tamarac will also be holding its own special event for Memorial Day at the city’s community center located at 8601 West Commercial Blvd.

As the day unfolds, let us unite in gratitude and pay homage to our nation’s heroes, embodying the true spirit of Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.