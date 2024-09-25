FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After Tropical Storm Helene strengthened into a hurricane, South Florida has been placed under a storm warning despite being outside of Helene’s direct path of impact. With several inches of rainfall and storm surge expected, many residents have already started to take the necessary precautions.

In past years, heavy rainfall has caused some significant flooding in low-lying neighborhoods, especially in Fort Lauderdale, which is why several municipalities in South Florida are being proactive and distributing sandbags ahead of the forecasted weather.

When asked about the inclement weather the area has faced, and how that affects the urge to prepare now, many said they would much rather to be safe than sorry.

“Yes, and it wasn’t even an actual hurricane, so just to be prepared. You never know ” said a woman as she shoveled sand.

“It’s going to be worse on the Gulf side, but like Boy Scouts, ‘be prepared’,” said a man.

Many residents in Dania Beach said they experience flooding during heavy rainfall and grab sandbags as a precaution.

“I had about four inches of rain in my house last year, water in my house, and I had three steps going to the door, so it just shows you how much water we had last year,” said a woman.

“It floods real bad in front of our house, so when cars come flying by, it backwashes up into my garage,” said a man.

“So, if you need it [sandbags], it won’t be a problem,” said another man loading sandbags to his truck.

Mills Pond Park is one of three locations where sand is available in Fort Lauderdale.

“This could be the year. I’d rather be prepared,” said a resident. “As long as they got the sand here. We’re going to be ready when we need it.”

South Florida is used to seeing wet weather. Unprecedented rain in the past years caused historic flooding and damage in low-lying areas.

The following is a list of the locations and times cities are offering sandbags. Some locations are self-service, meaning residents must bring their own shovels and empty sandbags. Please also bring your proof of residency for those municipalities, as they may require it.

Fort Lauderdale Distribution:

Shirley Small Park, 1230 Southwest 34th Avenue, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Floyd Hull Stadium, 2800 Southwest 8th Avenue, 6. a.m. to 9 p.m. (Self-service)

Mills Pond Park, 2201 Northwest 9th Avenue, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Self- service)

Deerfield Beach Distribution:

City of Deerfield Beach, 210 Goolsby Boulevard., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dania Beach Distribution:

Frost Park 300 Northeast 2nd Street,4.p.m. to 6 p.m. (No more bags available)

Miami Beach Distribution:

100 Collins Avenue and 225 79th Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Sandbags pre-filled, limited to four per household)

Miami Beach will also open parking garages to residents and employees to keep their vehicles out of flood-prone area.

