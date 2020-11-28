Shows of appreciation, sales boosts at local shops on Small Business Saturday

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida shops stepped into the spotlight this weekend, as Small Business Saturday brought outpourings of support from the community toward the end of a year filled with challenges and setbacks.

Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday gives business owners across the country a chance to receive support and a boost during a difficult time.

South Floridians were encouraged to support local businesses this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’ve been having a hard time, obviously due to COVID,” said North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham.

“Obviously, we’re affected by the situation of the pandemic, but business has been decent,” said business owner Carlos Bolado.

In North Bay Villlage, 7News cameras captured shoppers out and about using OurNBV Cards that have been given to local residents from them to spend and help struggling small businesses.

“We thought about it, we said, ‘OK, we’ve got tens of thousands of dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars. What’s the best way to get that into the hands of the people and help them with what they’re facing due to COVID quickly, and also to stimulate our local economy?'” said Latham.

On Miracle Mile is Coral Gables, the city celebrated the 75th anniversary of Jae’s Jewelers, one of its oldest businesses.

Local leaders said small businesses have kept the city afloat, and they don’t plan on changing that anytime soon.

“Shops such as this — they pay good attention to their clients, they have good products — are the essence of Miracle Mile, and we’re very proud to support them,” said Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Faulo.

OurNBV Cards are only for North Bay Village residents to use in that city. For more information, click here.

