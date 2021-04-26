Shops at Merrick Park hosts ‘pup-up’ kissing booth

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida shopping center celebrated National Pet Month with some puppy love.

The Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables put up a “pup-up” kissing booth this weekend.

Pet owners were able to bring their furry friends for a free photo.

There was also a chance to win a $200 Nordstrom gift card for anyone who posted a picture of themselves with their four-legged companions from the kissing booth to social media.

“We love our pets, and Shops at Merrick Park supports having dogs here on a beautiful weekend,” said a Shops at Merrick Park spokesperson.

The coffee shop eBar also joined in on the fun by providing a complimentary, pet-friendly “Puppuccino.”

