Shih Tzu reunites with veterinarian after disappearing from Cutler Bay animal clinic on New Year’s Eve

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A veterinarian is celebrating a happy homecoming after his beloved dog was returned to him.

Dr. Johnny Guerrero was relieved to be reunited with his Shih Tzu, Tuesday.

“We were extremely happy. I saw Sushi, and I immediately knew it was her,” said Guerrero.

Five-year-old Sushi is happy to be home and back with her owner at Quail Roost Animal Hospital in Cutler Bay. That’s also where she disappeared on New Year’s Eve.

That day, Sushi was in a fenced area behind the clinic and must have slipped out under the fence.

“That’s the only place we could imagine that she could have crawled under,” Guerrero said.

Surveillance video from across the street shows what happened next. An SUV pulled up to the clinic and scooped up Sushi.

Flyers were posted in the area, and 7News reported what happened.

Twelve days after the pup went missing, Dr. Guerrero received a text.

“She said that she thought she had my dog,” Guerrero said.

And then sent a picture of a female Shih-Tzu with one blue eye, just like Sushi.

The woman brought the dog to the clinic Tuesday afternoon.

“As soon as I saw Sushi, she got extremely excited to see me. Still the family wasn’t 100% sure it was my dog, and I said, ‘Let me show you something,'” Guerrero said.

The veterinarian showed a video of Sushi reuniting with her brother Edamame.

“When they saw each other, they started running like crazy around the clinic, so it was no doubt,” Guerrero said.

Sushi and Edamame are back together again, and their dad couldn’t be more grateful.

“To the family that returned her, no hard feelings. I’m extremely happy and thankful that they returned her,” Guerrero said.

Remember, if you ever find a dog running loose, do the right thing. Have the dog scanned for a microchip and get the word out on social media. So many times there is someone out there, desperately searching for their furry family member.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.