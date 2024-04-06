HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah woman is searching for her lost dog after it was picked up by a stranger outside her home.

The owner said Chloe, the 1-year-old French Bulldog, ran off when a pool cleaner left the gate open.

“In a matter of seconds, the door opens, she went out,” said owner Grethel Beaton. “She means the world to me, she is one year and four months, she is our baby, she’s the baby of the house.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Chloe was picked up by a car after getting loose from Beaton’s house.

In a video, tracked down by a private investigator, the dog is seen running into the street. The person driving a white van picks the dog up. But, in a rush to get to work, the driver hands the dog off to another woman. It is the last time the dog has been seen.

“That person gave the dog to someone else, to a woman who was walking by,” said Beaton.

The family is now offering a $2000 reward.

“She has more value for us than to anybody else. The $2000 could buy any dog, but it’s not about the money,” said Gerardo Machado.

Now, the family is hoping that whoever got the dog in the chaos, brings her back home safely.

“When I got home from school, I will always go to her cage and play with her,” said the owner’s daughter.

“By airing this, they should know that please, return the dog to the proper owner so the kids could have closure with their dog,” said Chase A. Lalani, the private investigator.

While it’s unclear who may have Chloe, the family hopes that, the person who took her, hears their cry for help and brings the dog home.

“So we have four humans and two dogs. We are a family of six, but now we’re a family of five, so we’re missing a family member,” said Beaton.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.