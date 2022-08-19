AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A sewer main break in Aventura has caused part of a street to be shut down.

Be advised! Traffic Lanes are shutdown going westbound on NE 207th St between 30th and 34th Ave. pic.twitter.com/eCPeziId9x — City of Aventura (@cityofaventura) August 19, 2022

The westbound lanes between 30th and 34th avenues are closed as crews work on repairs, Friday.

A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue, earlier that afternoon.

There was no impact to service, with repairs expected to be completed by 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.