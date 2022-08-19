AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A sewer main break in Aventura has caused part of a street to be shut down.
The westbound lanes between 30th and 34th avenues are closed as crews work on repairs, Friday.
A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue, earlier that afternoon.
There was no impact to service, with repairs expected to be completed by 8 p.m.
