Several drive-thru food distributions take place on Monday

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - As hundreds of South Floridians continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations and people are coming forward to do what they can to help.

On Monday, various food distributions are set to take place throughout the day for those in need.

A line of cars could be seen forming outside the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, located at 890 NW 15th St. in Pompano Beach, nearly two hours before their food distribution opened at 10 a.m.

The event was scheduled to run through noon, but it continued until supplies last.

Organizers partnered with Feeding South Florida to hand out grocery items to nearly 700 people.

“We have chicken, ham, fresh eggs and a lot of fruits and vegetables,” said Pompano Beach Commissioner Beverly Perkins.

7News cameras captured volunteers continuing to work in the rain.

“There were a lot of seniors calling me in need of food, and I reached out to Feeding South Florida, and they saw the need for this area,” said Perkins. “We were very concerned about our at-risk seniors in this area not having food, so this is how it came about. But because of that, we’re here at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, and we’re feeding everybody and anybody who can drive through.”

Recipients were thankful for the help.

“I think it’s a great thing for everybody ’cause everybody’s hurting out there with this virus,” said recipient Deborah Drapal. “It’s hard to even go in a grocery store because you’ve got that fear, you know, am I going to walk out with something? It’s scary.”

“It’s going to be more than a big help,” said recipient Tracy Ross. “It’s going to be wonderful. I just can’t wait till everything gets put back together, but we just have to take it one day at a time.”

“Some people lost their jobs, some people don’t have food, and we’re just here to help out wherever we can,” said Perkins.

Those who aren’t able to attend the event at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on Monday can attend next week’s distribution at the same time on April 13.

A food distribution at Gibson Park, located at 401 NW 12 St. in Miami, also began at 9 a.m.

NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning and volunteers at his Overtown Youth Center joined forces with DeliverLean to distribute the free meals at the park.

At the same time, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz partnered with Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez and Farm Share to host a drive-thru food distribution for residents of Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park. This distribution is not open to members of the general public but only residents at the park.

“We’ll continue to do this while we’re healthy and while we can,” said Diaz. “This is a very serious time, and it’s very important that we help the people in need at this moment especially. With God’s help, we’ll go back to normality sometime soon, but until then, we’ll do our best to continue those that right now cannot help themselves.”

“We understand that there’s a lot of families that haven’t had employment for the last 14 to 17 days,” said Lopez. “This is our way to make sure to help people, so that they have something to eat this week.”

Later in the day, a food distribution will take place at Christ Fellowship Church, at 8900 SW 168 St., in Palmetto Bay.

The drive-thru distribution began at 12:30 p.m.

The distributions at Gibson Park will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until further notice.

