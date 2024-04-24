HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, a night of tragedy unfolded on Miami-Dade roads as two separate accidents resulted in two fatalities in Hialeah and several injuries in the Redlands.

In Hialeah, a multi-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 p.m. along Southeast Fifth Street, claiming the lives of two individuals.

According to Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue, a T-bone collision involving three vehicles led to the deaths of a driver and passenger at the scene. An elderly woman passenger was critically injured and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The crash also involved three minors, two of whom were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Meanwhile in the Redlands, a violent collision between two pickup trucks took place shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 172nd Avenue and 272nd Street.

Officials said that five people were injured in the crash, with one man being airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Witness Yoel Perez spoke to 7News about the Redland crash and described the chaos he saw.

“He just came out of nowhere, you know what I mean? Like, full of blood,” he recalled. “I was like, I don’t know what to do here.”

Perez said he tried to help the injured driver.

“So I stopped, of course, and so I told him ‘Are you drunk or anything? I’ll help you out,'” said Perez.

He aided the driver until first responders arrived.

“I just see a person full of blood, all over, all over,” said Perez.

The conditions of all hospitalized victims are unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Authorities are investigating the cause of these incidents.

