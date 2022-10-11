NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee chased after a man who ran out of a Boost Mobile store, Monday afternoon.

The store’s manager, Lazaro Perona said the crook got away with three pricey iPhone, which totaled about $3,000.

“I mean it hurts because we work really hard for our stuff you know, and it really sucks that people got to come in and you know just take what we have,” Perona said.

It happened to the store at the Village Flea Market and Mall.

A security camera caught the thief during the act.

Employees believe he acted alone.

“He kept telling that person on the phone ‘yes, yes, yes, it has the boxes. Yes, yes, we have them here,’ then he said ‘look I’m going to show you’ then he started putting them all together and ran out,” Perona said.

Perona told 7News that someone previously targeted two of their other stores, which includes the one in Hialeah, and they suspect the same person may be involved.

Employees contacted authorities.

“He’s been doing this frequently, so he knows what he’s doing,” Perona said

Now the store is warning others to be on the lookout for someone trying to be slick.

“It’s like you have to be with your eyes open with everyone that comes in because you don’t know the intentions,” Perona said. These thieves, now they’re so professional now that they’ll look at you with the nicest face and they’ll drug your mind.”

They’re thankful their security cameras recorded clear images of the theft.

“Man return the phones. At the end of the day return the phones,” Perona said

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

