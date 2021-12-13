MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami Gardens.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Joyce Landy.

According to Miami Gardens Police, she was last seen on Thursday driving southbound on Northwest 17th Avenue, bear 192nd Terrace, in a gray Toyota Camry with the Florida tag EYGS92.

Miami Gardens Police Department is asking for your help in Iocating #MissingPerson #silveralert Joyce Landy . Last seen in Miami Gardens. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Miami Gardens PD at 305-474-MGPD (6473) or @crimestoppers305



Landy stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs between 135 and 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she suffers from early dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on Landy’s whereabouts to call Miami Gardens Police detective J. Spokony with the Special Victims Unit at 305-474-6473 or 305-474-1597.

