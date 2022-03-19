MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who, they said, hit a man in Miami and took off, sending the victim to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along North Miami Avenue, near 11th Street, Saturday morning.

Investigators the driver struck the victim and fled the area in a vehicle with no clear description.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

