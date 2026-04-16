MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing from Miami earlier this month.

According to City of Miami Police, 81-year-old Etienne Toussaint was last seen along the 1600 block of Northwest 12th Avenue, at around 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.

Toussaint stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 167 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black cap, a black shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Toussaint has not made contact with family or friends and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr, at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3257 (desk), email

u308129@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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