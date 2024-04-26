COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are on the search for two people who were caught on camera stealing a couple’s prized yacht.

The boat owner, Daniela Salazar, said their 55-foot Azimut Atlantis yacht, valued at over $1 million, was stolen from the Dinner Key Marina in Coconut Grove on Monday.

Surveillance video from the marina shows two men in black hoodies walking into the marina that was open at the time for painting.

One of the subjects was wearing a baseball hat with shorts, while the other one was wearing his sweater with the hood up and sneakers.

In another video, the subjects are seen untying the boat from the marina dock as one of them gets onto the vessel.

In an interview with 7News over the phone, Salazar said she believes their boat was targeted.

“And they just very casually just jumped on the boat. They knew what they were doing, 100%,” she said. “They knew how to manage the boat, they knew how to take the ropes off, the shore power, just very, very comfortable with what they were doing at the moment.”

Now, Salazar wants the boat thieves caught and her yacht returned.

“I hope that we can recover this boat, because it means a lot to us,” she said. “It’s part of our family, of our memories, and I mean, it’s just sad.”

Salazar said the yacht is not able to be pulled by a car, so they believe it is in the water.

The family wants the public to reach out to Miami Police or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission if they see the yacht.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.