MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing.
According to investigators, Andrea Ortiz was reported missing on Sunday from the 200 block of Southwest Tenth Avenue.
Police did not provide a physical description but said the teen was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black shorts.
Officials urge anyone with information on Ortiz’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
