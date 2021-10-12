MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing.

According to investigators, Andrea Ortiz was reported missing on Sunday from the 200 block of Southwest Tenth Avenue.

Police did not provide a physical description but said the teen was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on Ortiz’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

