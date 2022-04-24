MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, King Simons Smith was last seen on Sunday at an unspecified location in Little Haiti.

He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts.

Detectives said the boy was carrying a Mario backpack and was riding a white BMX bicycle.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.