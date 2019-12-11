Red Robin employee arrested for attempted stabbing of co-worker in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have arrested a Red Robin employee for allegedly attempting to stab a co-worker at the restaurant in a Southwest Miami-Dade mall.

The incident occurred at a Red Robin located in the Falls Shopping Center at 9050 SW 136th St., Tuesday night.

Cellphone pictures sent to 7 News by a viewer showed Miami-Dade Police Department units and yellow crime tape surrounding the Red Robin restaurant.

According to police, 40-year-old Dale Holmes got into a verbal dispute with a co-worker over who was going to wash the dishes.

Shortly after the argument ended, Holmes stabbed his co-worker outside of the restaurant.

Police arrested Holmes for attempted second-degree murder.

Holmes faced a judge Wednesday, where he received a $10,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from his co-worker.

