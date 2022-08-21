SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple agencies came together to mourn the tragic loss of Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez.

A processional escort was held for Perez from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, Sunday afternoon.

Perez, a retired assistant chief of the City of Miami Police Department, had been in the hospital for more than two weeks after being badly injured in a crash in West Miami-Dade.

Police said the 55-year-old was responding to an incident at FDLE’s Miami Regional Operations Center when he collided with another driver on Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.

The officer had to be extricated from his vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.