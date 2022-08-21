WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Agent Perez, who spent his entire life serving others from the United States armed forces to more than 30 years in law enforcement,” wrote FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass. “Our country, our state, our community and FDLE are better because of his dedication. Rest in peace, our brave hero. You will never be forgotten.”

Perez, a retired assistant chief with the City of Miami Police Department had been in the hospital for more than two weeks after he was badly injured in an Aug. 2 crash.

Police said he was in his unmarked vehicle, responding to an incident at FDLE’s Miami Regional Operations Center when he collided with another driver on Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.

The officer had to be extricated from his vehicle.

In the statement, FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Troy Walker wrote, “Jose, you were admired by everyone as a mentor and a friend. We will forever miss your courageous heart, your infectious smile and your incredible generosity. Your watch has ended, but your inspiration and positive influence on our Miami-Dade community and FDLE always remains.”

Officials said a processional escort is set to start Sunday afternoon from Kendall Regional Medical Center to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials said Perez’s passing is FDLE’s second line-of-duty death in the department’s history.

