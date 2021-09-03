OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at an Opa-Locka high school was arrested after he brought an unloaded gun to campus, school administrators said.

According to the principal at Beacon College Prep, he received an anonymous tip at around 9:25 a.m. on Friday informing that the student had a gun on him.

The principal said he called the student into his office with his belongings, and the student cooperated.

The student was searched and the unloaded firearm was recovered inside the student’s backpack.

The principal said the student told him he had packed the gun because he was going to spend the weekend at a relative’s home in Liberty City and wanted to protect himself. The student stressed he was not trying to hurt anyone at the school.

An email sent to parents Friday afternoon reads in part, “The student was arrested, and we are following the appropriate protocols to have the student permanently removed from Beacon College Prep. The safety of all students is our most sacred responsibility at Beacon College Prep. In fact, it is our number one priority to keep our school community safe. We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to weapons to ensure that our school is safe and secure.”

