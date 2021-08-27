MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at Miramar High School won’t be returning to campus after, police said, he brought a loaded gun with him to class.

Seventeen-year-old Richaun McKnight faces several felonies. He will be held in secured detention for three weeks.

Police said the teen brought a loaded firearm to campus on Thursday, and he claimed it was for protection.

McKnight has been suspended for 10 days and has been ordered by a judge not to return to the school.

