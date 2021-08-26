MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to Miramar High School, and two other students have been arrested for allegedly making online threats to Charles W. Flanagan High School.

According to police, the 17-year-old student, identified as Richaun Erick McKnight, brought a loaded firearm to the school campus, Thursday morning.

Officers detained the student on campus, and he has been charged with several different felonies.

Police said the Glock 26 handgun was previously reported stolen, and it had a round in the chamber, along with a magazine containing 39 bullets.

Students said they did not know what happened but added their school was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown, letting them know something was happening on campus.

Guardians and parents in the school’s pickup line also said they were not aware of the incident.

“All the schools are having problems now, and the kids, I know they have some things going on, but bringing a gun to school is not the answer,” grandmother Jenae Somers said. “I’m just speechless right now because I’m still trying to digest the fact that somebody had a gun today at school. Wow!”

Cameras captured the 17-year-old arriving with his face covered at the Juvenile Assessment Center, Thursday afternoon.

It remains unclear if the student made any threats or displayed the gun at school.

However, that was not the only incident at the start of the new school year.

According to police, two students, identified as Alejandro Gonzalez and David Barrows, used social media to threaten to terrorize the school. The teenagers and their parents appeared before a judge during an online hearing.

“I love my son, and he’s making really bad decisions,” Alejandro Gonzalez Sr. said while the boy’s mother cried in the background. “I think me and his mom just need some help to get him on the right path.”

Police said the two teenagers were arrested after they tracked down the threatening Instagram post.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.