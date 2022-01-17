MIAMI (WSVN) - Parade preparations are underway for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities.

On Monday, the City of Miami will celerate the federal holiday to commemorate the fallen reverend with a parade and activities in Liberty City.

Sunday afternoon, 7News cameras captured some of the floats that will be a part of this year’s festivities.

This year’s theme is “Driving the Dream Forward,” inspired by King’s famous “I have a dream” speech.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the parade will cover eight miles along Northwest 54th Street, from 10th to 32nd avenues, in Liberty City.

For more information about the parade and its route, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.