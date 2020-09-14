Possible Civil War-era military device found in backyard of Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were called to a home in Miami Shores after someone discovered an old military device in the backyard.

The device was found in the backyard of a home in the area of 97th Street between Third and Fourth avenues, Monday.

According to Miami Shores Police, the device retrieved by the Miami-Dade Bomb Squad is a possible military explosive device.

It was found by a family digging up the ground to put in a new pool.

According to the homeowner, his wife found the device and called police.

Police said that the area was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and they called the Miami-Dade Bomb Squad along with the military to safely remove the possible Civil War-era device from the property.

The device was removed without incident.

