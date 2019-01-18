Possible barricaded subject in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible barricaded subject has been reported in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police are on the scene at an apartment complex near U.S. 1 and Southwest 216th Street.

Police believe the person is alone and are not sure if the subject is armed.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police tried to talk the subject out peacefully.

