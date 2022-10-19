SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief throwing a wrench in a couple’s big day. The porch pirate stealing a package containing the groom’s suit. Now, that couple is worried they won’t find another one in time for the wedding.

Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m, Marian Conesa’s Ring doorbell camera caught a porch pirate stealing a package from outside her home.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 14th Avenue and 76th Street.

Hours after a porch pirate visited her home, Conesa called Amazon to try to rush a replacement.

“Hide it somewhere, so they don’t leave it on the bench because that’s where they took it from,” said Conesa.

Any purchase is important to the person who paid for it, but this thief snatched something very special. Inside the package was a man’s wedding suit, specifically her future husband’s.

“My fiancé’s wedding suit, we’re getting married on Halloween. We’re gonna elope in Las Vegas, so you know, it’s like a budget wedding, so we ordered it from Amazon,” said Conesa.

A bigger box nearby that wasn’t taken held her bridal bouquet.

Her doorbell camera has an app that alerts to problems in the neighborhood, she got a notification about someone in the area, then, minutes later, right at her front door.

“I’m grateful for the neighbors, too, the whole community came together on this application, and they were reporting. They were saying, ‘You know, it’s great that you’re doing this because we are complaining and sending notifications about people breaking into cars and nothing is being done,'” said Conesa.

She’s hoping her budget wedding isn’t a bust because of the stranger boosting her belongings. She’s also grateful to have these tight shots of the culprit, who is seen in sunglasses, a hoodie and running tights.

The irony in all this, she collected dozens of packages before she headed back to work at the office.

“I used to work from home until about a week ago, so you know, I don’t know if this person is watching, parked, ’cause if you see in the video they park across the street,” said Conesa. “You work so hard for your things, and then someone come and takes it.”

Conesa has since filed a police report.

