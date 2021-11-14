MIAMI (WSVN) - A pop-up vaccination site in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood gave everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including some of South Florida’s youngest residents, a chance to get their shot of protection against the virus.

This weekend, Miami-Dade County has partnered with Nomi Health and St. John Bosco Catholic Church to offer vaccines and booster shots, including the new pediatric dose for children ages 5 and up.

7News cameras captured patients waiting for their chance to roll up their sleeves, Saturday.

One of them brought his loved ones.

“It’s about health, you know. I’m here with my family, and I want to take care of them,” he said.

The event comes as South Florida sees record low COVID-19 transmission rates and as masking is relaxed inside schools.

“Our pisitivity rate is now below 2%. That is good, good news,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who represents District 5. “Of course, we still have to be careful, and getting the vaccine is the best and safest way to do so.”

County officials said they plan to continue having these pop-up locations throughout the community.

