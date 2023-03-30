NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police officers had their guns drawn on the home on South Biscayne River Drive, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a vehicle crashed into a fence. A bullet hole was seen inside the car.

Officers were also seen surrounding the home where the suspect, who is possibly armed, is said to be inside.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.