MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have been searching for a now 44-year-old who has been missing since 2002.

The Florida Department of Law tweeted that Alysha Hanin went missing when she was 24 years old on Jan 6, 21 years ago.

She stands at 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Hanin was last seen in the Miami Beach area.

If you have information that may help find her, please call the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7900 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.