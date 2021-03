MIAMI (WSVN) - Illegal firearms and drugs have been seized in Overtown.

Police confiscated 27 bags of cocaine, among other narcotics, $352 and a gun, on Tuesday.

This seizure is all part of an incentive to get as many guns and drugs off the streets as possible.

