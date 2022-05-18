MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a suspect who, they said, is connected to a felony battery incident.

The incident occurred near Northwest Second Street and 62nd Avenue around 4:10 p.m., Wednesday.

Police had set up a perimeter around the area.

7News was told that the suspect bailed from a traffic stop and may have also hit a county bus in the area.

The search continues for the suspect.

