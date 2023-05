MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is searching for a shooter after they found a man shot in a neighborhood.

Officials said the man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Northwest 38th Avenue and 208th Street, Tuesday night.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but his condition was unknown.

