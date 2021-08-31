DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing elderly man who was last seen in Doral.

Miguel Basulto, 74, was last seen leaving an Extended Stay Hotel along the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 25th Street at around noon, Monday.

He’s a resident at an assisted living facility and suffers from mental illness.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

