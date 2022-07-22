CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several police agencies, which includes the Miami-Dade Police Department, City of Miami Police Department and Coral Gables Police Department, are working together to search for two suspects that were involved in a fatal shooting in Coral Gables.

The MDPD is leading this investigation.

According to CGPD, the shooting happened at the 10 block of Aragon Avenue, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, which captured investigators as they worked as well as a person sitting on a curb with their head hanging down.

A second area of interest at 27th Avenue and Southwest Bird Avenue at Coconut Grove also had a heavy police presence.

In the area, a man, who wanted to remain anonymous, told 7News he had an encounter with the shooters as they tried to get away.

“This is unexpected for the area, very unexpected,” said the bystander. “But I will tell you something, I think the other one is in that building somewhere.”

Police Activity Alert we are currently investigating a Shooting at the 10 blk of Aragon Ave. and concurrently working with @MiamiPD and @MiamiDadePD in the area of SW 27 Ave and Bird Rd searching for the offenders. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) July 22, 2022

A traffic advisory alerted drivers that Tiger Trail is completely shutdown as police continue their investigation.

