MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Miami.

Police said blue pickup truck struck someone on a motorcycle near Northwest 7th Avenue and 20th Street Sunday morning.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with minor injuries.

Police later found the truck they said hit the victim, but it was abandoned.

Investigators are now searching for the driver.

