DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Doral while visiting from New Jersey.

According to Doral Police, 37-year-old Thomas Graham II was last seen in the area of Northwest 12th Street and 84th Avenue, Oct. 8.

Investigators said he had flown down to South Florida three days earlier for a job.

Graham stands 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs around 280 pounds, has brown eyes, and has brown and blond hair.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Doral Police at 305-593-6699, extension 2560.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.