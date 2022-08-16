HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Homestead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man.

According to his roommate, Israel “Izzy” Vane, left his home in a state of depression.

It remains unknown whether he left his residence on foot or in an vehicle.

Vane is known to frequent the Comedy Store in Lauderhill.

He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has multiple tattoos over his body.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

If anyone has any information on Vane’s whereabouts please call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.