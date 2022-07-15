MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Zahrya Teart was last seen in the Model City area at 12:50 a.m., Friday.

She was last seen wearing a white crop top, dark jeans and gray/white sneakers.

Teart stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and black long plaits.

She also suffers from anxiety and depression.

Anyone with information on Teart’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective G. Polanco or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special

Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.