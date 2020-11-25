Police search for hit-and-run driver in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a hit-and-run driver.

Police said the driver took off in a white Dodge Charger before hopping out and running away after they followed him near Northwest 112th Terrace and 13th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Officials have been searching the area for the suspect, prompting a nearby elementary school to go into lockdown.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

