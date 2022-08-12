HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for an armed intruder who was captured on video trying to break into multiple homes and vehicles in a Homestead neighborhood, leaving residents on edge.

Surveillance video captured a man with a pistol as he walked up to a home in the Capri at Isles of Oasis community and tried to get in.

“He’s approaching [a neighbor’s house] with a handgun, attempting to open the door,” said an area resident who asked not to be identified.

It happened near Northeast 25th Avenue and Second Drive, Thursday morning.

The subject, who was barefoot and was seen wearing glasses and jewelry, took a peek inside before pulling on the doorknob, but it was locked.

Then he made his way to the driveway and opened two unlocked cars.

Resident Hayden Guerrero sent 7News multiple surveillance videos from around the area showing the subject outside other residents’ homes in the middle of the night.

“I saw the guy going from various cars around the neighborhood, trying to open the cars, trying to look into stuff,” he said.

Homestead Police detectives cruised the Capri neighborhood on Friday. They chatted with neighbors and combed the streets as they searched for the armed burglar.

“Everybody started checking their videos,” said the unidentified area resident.

One of the Ring cameras that recorded the subject also captured officers dusting vehicles for prints.

Homestead Police officers declined to comment on their investigation, but a spokesperson for the department said they’re diligently working to bring the perpetrator to justice, adding they are following leads and urging neighbors to provide any information about his identity or current location.

“Hopefully they’ll catch this person. We have a very nice, quiet, family-oriented neighborhood, and we’d like it to stay that way,” said the unidentified area resident, “so it is very concerning when somebody has to see a video of somebody having a gun in their hand and attempting to open the door of your neighbors. Anybody can be victim at that point.”

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

