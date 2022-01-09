MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami business owner is reeling after two men were caught on camera breaking into his mini-mart, and the victim said they took off with cash.

Francisco Bermudez spoke to 7News about the overnight burglary at his family-owned business, early Saturday.

“It’s really bad,” he said.

Bermudez said he woke up to the alarm going off at the mini market, located off Northwest 25th Avenue and 20th Street.

“We called the police right away,” he said.

The business owner said he immediately began looking at his surveillance cameras, and he watched as the subjects were seen entering the business through the back of the building and, at one point, going through his cash register.

Bermudez said he couldn’t quite see what else they may have stolen, but he’s sure they got away with money.

“We keep some cash in the register, so they must have taken the cash,” he said.

Shortly after, City of Miami Police units showed up and swarmed the area. An officer was seen pointing his gun at the back of the building.

Police even called in the chopper to help in the search for the crooks. They also used a K-9 to locate a scent.

But after hours of searching, they had no luck.

Now Bermudez and his family are forced to continue operating, knowing these two men are still on the run.

“We feelso bad, ’cause this is a family store, and we’ve been working so hard for 10 years, and now we get the loss, so it’s very hard, it’s very hard for us,” he said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

