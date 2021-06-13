MIAMI (WSVN) - Police need help searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Wynwood neighborhood in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Chelsea Guardado was last seen in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 30th Avenue, at around 2 a.m., Sunday.

Police describe Guardado as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jean shorts.

If you have seen Guardado or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

