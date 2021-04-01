Police release sketch of subject in Miami armed sexual battery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a man who is wanted for a sex crime in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the person in the sketch was responsible for an armed sexual battery on Jan. 27.

Investigators said the incident took place near Southwest 48th Avenue and Seventh Street.

Police said the subject’s pickup truck was spotted at a gas station in the area.

If you recognize the man in the sketch or the truck, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.