SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they want to catch the man behind a strange steal at a supermarket in South Miami, and this is not his first brush with the law.

According to South Miami Police, 27-year-old Nicholas Marino entered the Winn-Dixie at 5850 SW 73rd St., March 15.

Investigators said the suspect strolled out shortly after carrying a basket filled with steaks for which he hadn’t paid.

When a worker tried to stop him, police said, Marino turned around and pointed a gun at them.

Detectives said Marino is wanted in Hialeah for commercial burglary and other theft cases. He was also arrested in Coral Gables for allegedly shoplifting at a Publix.

Police said he also has a warrant out in South Carolina for fraud.

If you have any information on Marino’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.