Police: Machete-wielding man hospitalized, gunman in custody after shooting in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Sweetwater that, they said, sent a machete-wielding man to the hospital and led them to take an armed subject into custody.

Sweetwater Police units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and Seventh Street, just before 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, responding officers canvassed the area and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds and another with a gun.

Officials said the man with the machete originally had a knife, but it was stolen by an unknown subject. The victim then went inside his home to retrieve a machete.

Police said the victim came back outside, upset that his knife had been taken, and it was then that the armed subject opened fire, striking him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police have taken the armed subject into custody. It remains unclear whether that person will face charges.

Miami-Dade Police units have also responded to the scene.

In a tweet, Sweetwater Police advised residents and drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials have not provided further details about the circumstances behind the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

