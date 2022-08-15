NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a South Florida strip club.

According to police, at least five cars were shot at outside of Booby Trap located on 3615 Northwest South River Drive just before 6 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce flew over the scene with several evidence markers laid out by detectives in the club’s parking lot.

Officials said the shooter may have been driving a white SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

