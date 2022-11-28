NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting in North Bay Village.

Just before 8:00 a.m., North Bay Village police received a call about a reported triple shooting that occurred in Belle Isle Apartments located at 7920 East Drive on Harbor Island, Monday.

North Bay Village police officers and MDFR were on the scene where they found one man deceased and another woman with a gunshot wound.

A man was taken into custody by North Bay Village police.

Officials said this appeared to be a tragic domestic-related incident.

A child was inside the home at the time of the incident and is unharmed.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Unit will be taking over the investigation.

