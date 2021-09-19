SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade where several people were shot, including children.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a shooting on 14941 Pierce Street in the Richmond Heights neighborhood, at around 2 a.m., Sunday.

According to police, there was a family gathering at the home when an argument broke out and someone pulled out a gun.

“We have a 4- and a 6-year-old that were injured, and we have also two adults. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the injured to area hospitals, and everyone is in stable condition,” said a Miami-Dade Police detective.

“My kids, three of my kids got shot,” said a grandmother “They said they’re in stable condition, they’re OK, but my grandson has to have an operation. The bullet didn’t come out.”

Police are interviewing witnesses to find out what lead up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

