NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made a possible break in the case of a deadly triple shooting at a graduation party. Now they’re hoping for a crime connection after the arrest of three teenagers.

Nineteen-year-old Quantayvius McCutchen, 17-year-old Yahtayvius McCutchen and 19-year-old Keyshad Richardson landed behind bars on Tuesday after being charged in a shootout on the Florida Turnpike that left one person injured. Two of those teens made their first court appearance on Monday.

According to the arrest, the trio had also waited outside the Hookah Inn in Southwest Miami-Dade, where a graduation party was underway, eventually leaving but spotting a car with two people they knew who were at the party on the Turnpike.

Investigators said there was an ongoing feud between the two groups. The trio opened fire on the car and hit the driver in the leg.

So far, investigators have not been able to link the teens to the drive-by shooting at the Hookah Inn that left three people dead and at least five others injured, which happened shortly after the shooting on the Turnpike.

Police were called at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning after shots were fired outside the plaza as the graduation party was wrapping up.

Tyleshia Taylor, a corrections officer, was killed.

According to investigators, two others were killed as they tried to get away. Their car crashed into the wall of Miami-Dade College across the street. A family identified the victims as 18-year-old Kheem and 22-year-old William Everett, Jr. They said the two victims were cousins.

“Innocent people getting hit, a corrections officer getting killed — how much can we show how dire the situation is?” said Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

